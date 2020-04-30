Amnesia: The Dark Descent joins Epic Games Store's free lineup

Epic Games is giving away new games to Epic Games Store's users. Starting from 17:00 CEST today, April 30, players will be able to grab Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands, two games with very different atmospheres, but at the same time very interesting.

The first one is Frictional Games' terrifying horror game, released in 2010 on various platforms; Crashlands, on the other hand, is a story-driven ARPG for those looking for different exciting experiences. These two games can be redeemed for free until May 7. Until 17 CEST today, however, you can redeem For The King.

Which of these two games will you play first?