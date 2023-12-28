American Arcadia's creative director talks about comparisons to The Truman Show

HQ

Recently, at the Bilbao International Games Conference, we were lucky enough to chat with Tatiana Delgado, Creative Director at Out of the Blue, the developer behind the recently released American Arcadia.

During our interview, we got to speak about the reception to the game, and more specifically, how Delgado and Out of the Blue want American Arcadia to be perceived. "People are calling it The Truman Show game but it's much more than that," she said. "We want to surprise the player every turn It has puzzles, it has a powerful story and it has a message too. So we want to tell people how we react to social media and these kind of things but also what the people are feeling playing this game is like they are watching a TV series."

Speaking on that message, Delgado went into some further detail on what you can expect if you check out American Arcadia.

"What we want to say is it doesn't matter You can be happy being yourself. You don't have to please others, there is no audience for you. So you just enjoy your life, you don't need to overshare things on internet just because the likes you receive makes you happy. Just be happy being yourself."

American Arcadia is a 2.5D puzzle/narrative adventure game and is available now on PC. You can check out the rest of our interview below: