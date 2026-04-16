Amazon's Tomb Raider series resumes production, Sophie Turner back on set

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Late last month Sophie Turner, the star of the upcoming Amazon live-action Tomb Raider adaptation, suffered an injury on set. This took Turner out of action, and forced the whole series to pause production in the meantime. After all, you can't be raiding any tombs without Lara Croft. However, it seems that things are getting back on track with the new series.

TMZ (via Eurogamer) reports that Turner has been spotted back on set, and that production has therefore resumed. It's also noted that this brief delay isn't expected to massively impact the production schedule, so we shouldn't expect a delay to the release date, either. As that hasn't been confirmed yet, though, Amazon can really say the show will come when it comes.

Also, it seems fans might have tracked down the set that'll be used for the live-action Croft Manor. Wrest Park, a huge mansion in the style of a French chateau, is believed to be the location for Lara's family home. It's also been used in Downtown Abbey and Bridgerton, so it already has some great TV lineage.