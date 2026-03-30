Production paused on Amazon's Tomb Raider series as Sophie Turner experiences injury

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Amazon Prime Video's Tomb Raider series has had to halt production, following its star and Lara Croft actress Sophie Turner experiencing an injury. At the time of writing, it's currently unclear whether Turner suffered the injury on set or not, but we do know that either way the crew is taking the precautions necessary to keep their Lara out of further danger.

A statement obtained by Deadline reads as follows regarding Turner's injury: "Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury. As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible."

It's expected the shutdown is going to last around two weeks, with the crew all being paid during it. We don't have a release date or window for Amazon's Tomb Raider yet, so even if this injury does shift the internal premiere date back by a short amount of time, we doubt that it'll be significant enough for us to feel any delay. Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for Turner. Those tombs won't raid themselves, after all.