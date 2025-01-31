Amazon's The Dark Tower gets Stephen King's seal of approval

Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of The Dark Tower is shaping up to be a major event, and it seems like Stephen King himself couldn't be happier with the direction it's taking. With Mike Flanagan at the helm, the series is still in its early stages, but King has already had the chance to take a peek at some initial drafts—and his reaction is nothing short of ecstatic.

In a recent interview with The Kingcast, King shared that he had access to early scripts and presentations for the show. While some fans might be cautious after the 2017 film adaptation, the author appears to be completely on board this time. He described the pacing as flawless and confirmed that Flanagan is starting the story exactly where it should begin—an essential factor for any faithful adaptation.

For those unfamiliar, The Dark Tower is Stephen King's magnum opus, an epic saga that intertwines fantasy, horror, and Western elements while serving as the backbone of his entire literary universe. The story follows Roland Deschain, the last gunslinger, on his relentless quest to reach the mysterious Dark Tower, the linchpin of all existence. Along the way, he encounters characters, locations, and themes that connect to many of King's other works, making it a crucial piece of his multiverse.

With Flanagan previously stating that they are further along than ever, speculation is mounting that 2025 could be the year the project truly kicks off. If that's the case, casting announcements might be just around the corner. Will The Dark Tower finally get the adaptation it deserves?