Amazon's God of War series has its new showrunner

Amazon's live-action God of War show has got a new showrunner. Rafe Judkins left the project along with executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus. Now, Ronald D. Moore is returning to Sony Pictures Television in order to replace Judkins.

According to Variety, Judkins left the show after he and his executive producers drafted multiple scripts, but Amazon decided it wanted a different creative direction. It didn't inspire the best confidence, but now it seems work is getting back on track.

Moore is best-known for his work on Outlander, For All Mankind, and the Star Trek franchise, where he worked on shows like Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and more. It's worth noting that Cory Barlog remains onboard for the God of War series as an executive producer, too.

Amazon found a major success with its adaptation of Fallout earlier this year. God of War offers a similar chance for bringing in a lot of viewers, but gamers can be very particular about what they want to see nowadays. Let's hope the creative vision Amazon has will please the fans while giving us something interesting to watch.