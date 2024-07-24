Amazon provides an update on Mike Flanagan's The Dark Tower series

Back in 2022, Amazon Prime Video announced that they had bought the rights to a TV series based on Stephen King's book series The Dark Tower, and that Mike Flanagan, the man behind The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass and Oculus, is set to write the series. Since then, however, the project has been fairly quiet - until now.

Via CBR, Amazon/MGM's head of TV says in an interview with The Wrap that Flanagan is very passionate about the project and that they have weekly conversations about it. More specifically, he says:

"So Mike is incredibly passionate about this and we're incredibly passionate about Intrepid. There are a few things in the hopper with Intrepid with us and we're trying to figure out right now how to prioritise. So I don't have anything to share specifically on "Dark Tower" other than we are in weekly conversations with him about this and a few other pieces that we're leaning into."

So no tangible news on the series or when we can expect to see or hear more. But as long as they're still working on it, any news is good news.