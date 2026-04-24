"Almost every big studio is using genAI," claims journalist and insider

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It's believed that genAI may already be used by the majority of the big game studios today. Gamers have often rallied against the technology being used in their games, and some developers like Pearl Abyss and Sandfall Interactive faced serious backlash when it was discovered forgotten AI-generated assets were left in their games.

However, according to journalist and insider Jason Schreier, this is going to be something we'll see much more often. "I mean it's also true that almost every big studio is using genAI tools (particularly Claude) right now," he claimed on Bluesky.

Schreier was commenting under a response to a statement caught by VGC from Google global director for games, Jack Buser, who said: "I think what players don't realise is that their favourite games right now were already built with AI...We did a survey around Gamescom last summer with studios all over the world. Roughly nine out of 10 game developers told us, yeah, we're using it."

Capcom was mentioned specifically as a user of AI tools, but the publisher and developer has made it clear that it's not yet planning to use genAI in its games, even if it'll make use of other aspects of the technology.