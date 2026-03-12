Almost 6,000 games earned more than $100,000 in revenue last year on Steam, Valve says

HQ

At Valve's talk at GDC, attendees got to hear plenty about the upcoming Steam hardware, and the company gush about how it is still the winningest PC platform around these days. As the place where the vast majority of PC gamers go to get their latest gaming hit, it's not too surprising that thousands of games have made more than $100,000 on Steam in the last year.

As noted by PCGamesN, a talk hosted by Valve's business team member Tom Giardino and PR and communications lead Kaci Aitchison Boyle produced quite an interesting figure. 5,863 games earned more than $100,000 on Steam last year. Valve took this as the chance to say that "more titles are finding success on Steam than ever before, despite concerns of over-saturation on the storefront."

This figure does include titles not released in 2025, of which there were more than 20,000 games jumping onto the Steam platform (data via SteamDB). Even if not every game making its way to Valve's storefront can be a $100,000 hit, that doesn't mean it's not worth a go. At least by Valve's thinking.

With the rise of friendslop titles, new survival crafting hits, and buzzy games that can sweep over Steam for a week and then be abandoned like a field about to be hit by a plague of locusts, it does seem like the PC games market is going under a bit of a shift. At the very least, a certain amount of developers seem to be getting decent money.