Almost 3 million Rematch games were played during its recent beta

Recently, developer Sloclap hosted a beta weekend for its multiplayer football project Rematch, something we had the chance to experience beforehand to share some positive impressions. But now that the public beta has been and gone, the developer has also shared a bunch of statistics about player tendencies and how many games and so forth were completed.

In a handy new infographic, we're told that over 2.8 million matches were played during the beta, and that in these games over 13 million goals were scored, 7.9 million assists notched up, almost 75 million passes completed, and 16.2 million goalkeeper saves achieved, which is a particularly interesting stat as there were 45.9 million shots on target.

Otherwise, it's said that the average match lasted 7 minutes and 42 seconds and that typically overtime added a further 3 minutes and 29 seconds to this. This equated to around 350 years of playtime completed by the 880,000 people who checked out the game.

You can see the full infographic below and also be sure to keep an eye on Rematch ahead of its launch on June 19.