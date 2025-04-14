Rematch Impressions: Perhaps the most exciting football game we've seen in a long while

HQ

After the success of the unique Sifu, hearing that Sloclap has shifted its attention to an arcade, multiplayer football game was not exactly on my bingo card. The natural progression between the two ideas is loose at the best of times, but clearly this shouldn't lead anyone to worry. I say this as someone who spent some time over the past weekend putting Rematch through the ringer, as part of an early closed beta. While it was clear that the game has a few kinks, it's also a football game that feels fresh, is relentlessly exciting, and definitely has a future. So, long story short, you'll want to mark June 19th down on your calendar.

For those unaware as to what Rematch is, this is a FIFA Street-like football game that twists the typical more strategic isometric gameplay on its head. Instead of watching the action from above, you take on the role of one player in a team of four or five individuals and from a third-person perspective. Essentially, think of Rocket League except instead of cars and an enormous ball, it's all typical and realistic football dimensions. The aim is then to work as a team to move the ball down an enclosed, arena-like pitch by passing, tricking past the opposition, and otherwise getting creative all to set up a shot on goal. It's traditional football in this regard, but where Rematch throws this on its head is in the rule set, which does away with offsides, fouling, VAR, and basically all of the nuisances that plague the modern game. You might think that this would lead to crazy and uncontrollable action, but it doesn't, in fact I'd argue that it flows better than any other football game on the market today.

Granted, this is in part down to the mechanics and gameplay structure that Sloclap has created. Rematch has a design that feels a tad like Sifu in many instances. The movement and the abilities are all built and refined in such a way that they feel natural and balanced, and it all comes together to make for a game where despite only having a handful of inputs, you feel as though you have countless ways to put them into practice on the pitch. Again, similar to Sifu, Rematch can be as basic or as complex as you want it to be, it just takes practice and commitment to reach new heights in the game.

The core mechanics revolve around moving, passing, shooting, tackling, and tricking. As there's no requirement to switch between players, you just have to worry about mastering these core elements, as otherwise the challenge that Rematch offers revolves around positioning and strategy. For example, you may be a huge fan of the beautiful game and the skillful side of it, spending more time perfecting rainbow flicks and nifty tricks to channel your inner Neymar. Someone else might instead prefer to be more about business, holding a forward position and being a reliable deep threat and goal scorer, like a Harry Kane. Similarly, you could be all about controlling the flow of the game, holding a midfield area, reclaiming and intercepting the ball when the moment calls for it, and then feeding it to your attackers, just as Kevin De Bruyne would. And I bring these examples up because Rematch allows you to play in these ways, or switch between them at a whim, even strapping on goalkeepers' gloves when needed. This is the ultimate freedom of expression football game, an example of what can be created when developer's push the boundaries and challenge what we expect from these types of experiences.

But emphasising freedom of expression so predominantly does have its demons. Rematch is a team game and a team game only. You have to work together with other players, there's no controlling a full 11-person side here alone, you are a single cog in the machine. The reason this can lead to frustrations is that some players are less team players than others, and seeing one of your allies lose the ball for the fifth time running because they're trying to nail the perfect skillful solo goal can be absolutely soul-crushing. Likewise, everyone wants glory, so finding individuals to do the dirty work properly - be it holding position in goal or making the necessary tackles and challenges in a defensive role - can be a challenge too. A little more rigidity in roles would go a long way here to encourage players to focus just a tad more on strategy and teamplay over solo and unnecessary trick actions.

Also, and I am assuming this is more an issue of the closed beta and not something that will plague the complete game, but there was a distinct lack of being able to choose a server to play on, which lead to some strange matchmade lobbies where I was up against people on the East Asian servers, dealing with absurd ping and latency. The Europe lobbies worked like a dream, so why the game decided to frequently queue into servers from distant parts of the planet makes absolutely zero sense and was frankly frustrating.

Plus, it's worth noting that Rematch's tutorial is perhaps one of the worst I have come across. Football is football, so it doesn't take a genius to work out what goes into scoring a goal or how to dribble with the ball, but it would be handy if the tutorial provided information on what buttons to press to tackle and pass, how to lob the ball, or even some more intricate elements, such as how you will take over goalkeeper duties if your keeper runs out of the box while you're still inside it... It's the little things that aren't explained for some reason.

Still, beyond these frustrations Rematch has a lot going for it. It's a stunning game with a lovely presentation and a stylish feel to it. The art direction and graphics are vibrant and colourful, the ambience is spot on and exciting, the customisation elements allows players to put their own stamp on the experience, and the simplified yet tight control system is one of the best sports control schemes I've played to date. Sloclap is a very talented team, and after Sifu and now Rematch, the sky really is the limit for this creative bunch.