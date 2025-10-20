All four versions of Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade compared in new video

HQ

After Gamescom, Square Enix received a lot of praise for the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, which countless media outlets (including us) considered to be a very promising release. However, this is not the only version in the pipeline, as Square Enix is also working on an Xbox Series S/X edition of the title, with both set to launch on January 22.

Now we have a clear sign that Square Enix is very pleased with this new release, as they have now released a video where all four available versions run side by side. What we get to see is the game's grandiose opening sequence, which you can find below.

As we previously reported, the Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X versions will also be released alongside a new patch (also coming to PC and PlayStation 5) that makes it possible to play through the adventure with a lot of extra assistance in order to make it more accessible to newcomers or those who want to play through it for the sake of the story.