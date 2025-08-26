Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 looks like a solid port

HQ

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, the improved version of the original PS4 release, is already available on PS5 and PC. Later this year, Cloud's thrilling JRPG adventure will be available on even more platforms, as the first part of the remake trilogy makes the jump to Xbox Series X and Switch 2.

Of course, most eyes are on the Switch 2 version, as Nintendo's latest hardware, despite coming almost fresh off the production line, apparently has a hard time running games such as Elden Ring and Borderlands 4.

At Gamescom, we got to try out Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for Switch 2 ourselves, and while we only played the linear and rather contained opening sequence, what we saw was promising. Playing in handheld mode, the game looked vibrant and smooth, as can be seen in the clip below (skip to 00:13 to see the gameplay).

We were particularly impressed with just how fluid and responsive the combat felt, and it definitely ran and looked much better than the PS4 original.

As the game was all in German, and the helpful personnel, despite their best efforts, couldn't change the language, our time with the game was quite brief, so we have little additional detail to add.

But when it comes to the Switch 2 port, no news is often good news, and the lack of bugs, stutters, and noticeable downgrades in the opening level bodes well for the full release later this year.