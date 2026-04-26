Alien: Isolation 2 finally shows some signs of life in this brand new teaser-trailer

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The clip may be short, abstract, and dark. But we all know what it's about, and that pulsating red light is just as thrilling as it is terrifying, And the statement is clear: Alien: Isolation 2 is alive and well. And even though the game's existence has been known for two years, this is the first real sign of life shown to the public. And it's about damn time.

It's been twelve years since the first Alien Isolation launched on the Playstation 4 and Xbox One. A game which was praised relentlessly by both press and gamers alike. And as such the expectations for the sequel are sky-high, to say the least. Check out the short clip below.

Can we dare to hope for a more official announcement later this year? Yes, the teaser certainly makes it feel that way, and we're ready!

How excited are you for Alien: Isolation 2?