Álex Márquez wins second Spanish GP in a row, but Bezzecchi maintains the lead in the championship

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Álex Márquez has broken the winning stream by Marco Bezzechi and Aprilia in the MotoGP 2026 championship, and has continued his winning streak in Jerez, at the Spanish GP: the younger brother of Marc Márquez, runner-up last year, has won the 2025 and 2026 Spanish GP, despite starting fifth in the race: the Ducati rider was already leading the race after two races, passing Marc Márquez and Marco Bezzecchi.

Marc Márquez, who won the sprint race on Saturday, couldn't defend his position against his brother, who was faster, but on lap 11 his hopes of a first win in Jerez since 2019 vanished when he suffered an spectacular crash and retired from the race. The defending champion is only fifth in the championship standings this year, with 57 points, nearly half the leader Marco Bezzecchi, who won the first three races.

Jorge Martín, 2024 champion, was third at one point but had to do with a fourth position, good enough to continue in the frieght with Bezzecchi.

These are the MotoGP 2026 standings after four races, two weeks before the next race in France on May 10.

Moto GP Championship Standings:



Marco Bezzecchi: 101 points



Jorge Martín: 90 points



Fabio Di Giannantonio: 71 points



Pedro Acosta: 66 points



Marc Márquez: 57 points



Raúl Fernández: 54 points



Álex Márquez: 53 points



Ai Ogura: 48 points



Francesco Bagnaia: 34 points



Enea Bastianini: 30 points

