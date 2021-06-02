Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is arriving on consoles next week

You're watching Advertisements

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, a lovely, relaxing game that delivers both fun time and meaningful messages, was firstly released to PC and Apple Arcade back in December 2020. And, as we pointed out in a previous report, the game is also scheduled to land on multiple consoles this spring, hoping to reach a wider audience.

Even though we are actually entering summer soon, the news we've been waiting finally arrived, after all. Via the game's official Twitter account, it has been confirmed that "Alba: a Wildlife Adventure is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on Wednesday 9th June!"

Voilà. We will soon be able to enjoy the summer time on a Mediterranean island while we try to protect the local wildlife. You can read our thoughts here if you're interested in knowing more details about the game.