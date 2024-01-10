Alan Wake comes to Dead by Daylight later this month

HQ

Dead by Daylight has become one of the biggest meta experiences for horror lovers, as over the years, all manner of iconic characters, creatures, and monsters have made their debut in the asymmetrical horror title. To this end, following the recent inclusions of Chucky and the Xenomorph, now one of the leading characters from one of 2023's most critically-acclaimed titles is making their arrival in the game too.

Alan Wake is joining the Dead by Daylight Survivor roster. This character will resemble the Alan Wake 2 version, and is modelled using actor Ikka Villi's likeness, all while Matthew Porretta lends his voice to the role again. To make Alan's arrival make sense, there is also lore as to how the fiction writer wound up in the game, with a new lost manuscript stating the following:

"As I searched for a way out, for a little light in the dark, I recalled a script I wrote for Night Springs about a place engulfed in fog. As those memories poured back, the same fog surrounded me. Once again, I find myself in an unfamiliar place—trapped. I need to find a way out. I don't know why, but I know rewriting that script is key."

Alan will arrive in-game alongside a new chapter, as well as a new limited-time modifier that is called Lights Out, which is said to "add a terrifying layer of fear to Dead by Daylight."

While Alan will officially debut in the game on January 30, players can try out the character via the test server today, and can check out the trailer below for a better glimpse of Alan in action in DBD.