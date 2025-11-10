Alan Ritchson doesn't want to join the DC Universe as a good boy

HQ

There have been many fans throwing Alan Ritchson's name into the ring to become the DC Universe's Batman, something the Reacher star seems quite interested in taking on. But as DC Studios is clearly looking to tread its own ground with this growing universe, it's unlikely that Ritchson will become Gotham's prime protector, even if he is in talks to join the DCU.

Speaking with Screen Rant recently, Ritchson revealed that he has spoken with DC Studios about joining the DCU but that he wants to be a part of the universe as a character that is a little less perfect and honourable.

"That's the conversation that I've been having with them is like, 'I want to play somebody a little messier.' And I told them, I said, if I'm going to do this, I described to them the kind of personality that I'd want to play and what that would mean to their world, and I think it's something everybody wants to see right now over there. So yes, I want to play somebody a little dirtier than your typical clean-cut protagonist."

The DCU is already rich and littered with characters that fit this bill, thanks to James Gunn's more unique approach to the wider DC roster of characters. Peacemaker is a key part of the world and thanks to Creature Commandos, Superman, and even Suicide Squad, there are a lot of oddballs in this universe, so seeing Ritchson expand that line-up wouldn't exactly be unusual.

Who would you like to see Ritchson play in the DCU?