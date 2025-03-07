Alan Ritchson: "You wouldn't even have to pay me to be Batman"

HQ

As you probably know, the new DCU will have its own Batman who has nothing to do with Matt Reeve's movies (where Robert Pattinson plays The Dark Knight). When this new Batman will appear, we don't yet know, but speculation has long been rife about who will play Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, and many celebrities have openly expressed interest.

One person who has previously announced his desire is the beefcake Alan Ritchson, best known from the TV series Reacher. On Thursday, he appeared on a segment of a Wired show where celebrities are asked to answer the most Googled questions about themselves, and once again took the opportunity to reiterate exactly how keen he is:

"I get asked every day if I'm playing Batman. Yeah, would I play Batman? Yes. Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn't even have to pay me to be Batman. I would, yeah, I would don the suit."

In fact, Ritchson even took the opportunity to offer a little quote in batvoice and hissed out: "Gotham is mine."

Whether Ritchson will eventually play Batman in the DCU remains to be seen, and James Gunn has previously denied it on social media. However, the role has not been filled yet and the introduction of the character is rumored to be a few years off, so Gunn may well change his mind. We'll just have to wait and see.