Ahsoka: Season 2 premieres early 2027

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Ahsoka quickly became a huge favorite among fans who had previously watched the animated Star Wars series Clone Wars and Rebels in particular, offering a slightly more mystical and spiritual take on Star Wars than the more action-packed, Force-heavy productions Disney has released. That's why so many people were looking forward to Ahsoka's return this year - but unfortunately, we have some bad news.

During a Disney Upfront presentation on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the series won't return until 2027. This was confirmed by Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka, but she remained optimistic and said:

"It's truly special seeing all the love from fans out there for Ahsoka and her crew. I can tell you this season, the battles are bigger and the stakes are higher. We can't wait for you to see it."

Those in attendance got to see a short clip from season two, and it was also confirmed that the entire cast will return for season two (with the exception, of course, of the tragically deceased Ray Stevenson in the role of Baylan Skoll, who will be replaced by Rory McCann)... and this includes a certain Hayden Christensen in the role of Anakin Skywalker.