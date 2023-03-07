Age of Wonders 4 gets a story trailer

Age of Wonders 4 was one of the games that was shown during the Paradox Interactive Announcement Show. Here we get more magical realms to explore combined with the turn-based combat the series is known for.

The developer Triumph Studios claims to have taken "empire building, role-playing, and warfare to the next level" and also says they are offering:

"A new storytelling event system and hugely customizable empires provide an endlessly replayable experience, where each game adds a new chapter to your ever-growing saga."

We can now get a taste of this thanks to a brand new story trailer for Age of Wonders 4, which you can check out below. It launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on May 3 this year.