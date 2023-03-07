Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Age of Wonders 4

Age of Wonders 4 gets a story trailer

The realms have witnessed the comeback of mighty wizard kings who rule as deities over mortals.

Age of Wonders 4 was one of the games that was shown during the Paradox Interactive Announcement Show. Here we get more magical realms to explore combined with the turn-based combat the series is known for.

The developer Triumph Studios claims to have taken "empire building, role-playing, and warfare to the next level" and also says they are offering:

"A new storytelling event system and hugely customizable empires provide an endlessly replayable experience, where each game adds a new chapter to your ever-growing saga."

We can now get a taste of this thanks to a brand new story trailer for Age of Wonders 4, which you can check out below. It launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on May 3 this year.

Age of Wonders 4

