Age of Empires IV has sold over four million copies

Age of Empires III was released in 2005, and after that, the series has only featured a bunch of spin-offs and re-releases. But 16 years later, in 2021, Age of Empires IV finally arrived.

Apparently, this was something strategy fans had really been looking forward to, because in the four years since its release, it has sold a whopping four million copies. This is revealed in the LinkedIn profile of a developer who helped create the game.

This is extremely impressive, not least considering that it is included with Game Pass, and makes it easy to understand why Microsoft today invests so heavily in the franchise with remasters, remakes, and extra content (and a part five eventually, we suppose).

If you want to experience the Middle Ages yourself in Age of Empires IV, it's out now for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. You can read our review over here.