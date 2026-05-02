Adam Scott teases Season 3 of Severance, says he knows the ending already

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We're nearly a year removed from the Season 2 finale of Severance, and as per star Adam Scott, the third season hasn't started filming yet. Even so, as an executive producer on the show, Scott remains aware of where the plot is going, and is very excited about it.

"I'm an executive producer on the show, so I'm involved in all of it. We talk with the writers and Dan [Erickson] all the time. I know everything about what's going on. [As an actor] I like having as much information as possible," Scott told Variety, revealing he knows the ending of Severance already.

In the same interview, Scott also teased Season 3, saying: "It's going to be great. There are so many surprises. I can't wait to shoot it. Ben [Stiller] is still very involved in the show. It's going to be great. You know, it's been over two years since we finished shooting Season 2. We're all anxious to get back. We miss each other."

Scott admitted that he fought hard for the role of Mark Scout in Severance, as after Parks and Recreation he really wanted something with more of a dramatic flair. After landing the lead role in the hit drama, he hopes it can stick the landing like other prestige dramas.

"I love Twin Peaks so much and I love that people keep discovering it over and over again. I don't know if [Severance] will live in culture and be remembered like that, but I agree - there's a lot of power in not knowing. Something we're always trying to do on the show is retain an element of mystery. I loved the way The Sopranos ended. I was frustrated by it, but it was brilliant and I still haven't figured it out," Scott said.