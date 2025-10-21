Adam Driver reveals he almost starred in a new Star Wars film set after Rise of Skywalker

HQ

Adam Driver may not have been dealt the best hand when it came to his Star Wars role, but he did his best to ensure Kylo Ren's whiplash-inducing journey of reluctant villain to archvillain to redeemed hero was at least well-acted. Before his apparent death at the end of The Rise of Skywalker, Driver impressed Disney, Lucasfilm, and plenty of fans. The idea of another film, focused solely on his character, doesn't sound too scary, then.

If anything, it might have been an exciting development for the franchise. Speaking to AP News, Driver confirmed that around 2021 he had been speaking to director Steven Soderbergh about a new film called The Hunt for Ben Solo.

Driver said that Lucasfilm was on board, and that boss Kathleen Kennedy had reached out about coming back, and so a script got drafted. "[It was] one of the coolest f*cking scripts I had ever been a part of," Driver said.

"We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn't see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that," he continued. Soderbergh added that he "really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I'm just sorry the fans won't get to see it."

Well, it seems Ben Solo AKA Kylo Ren really is dead and buried. Despite the actor and Steven Soderbergh trying to revive him, Disney doesn't see him coming back. Maybe as a force ghost some day.