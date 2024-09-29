Activision Blizzard faces more layoffs

HQ

We had sincerely hoped that the 1,900 layoffs carried out by Microsoft in January and the subsequent 650 in September would be the last to affect the company. But unfortunately, that is not the case, as it has now been announced that an additional 400 people are being let go, this time from Microsoft's mobile division.

This is an area where they believe they need to cut costs by eliminating unnecessary staff and services. Activision Blizzard representative Delay Simmons had the following to say about the situation:

'The 400 roles you're seeing in the system are part of the recent news and are not new; the roles that were impacted include mostly corporate and supporting roles and some impacts to gaming teams.'

All terminations are expected to be completed by the end of the year, and we sincerely hope that no more people will be affected.