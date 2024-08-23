According to director Ridley Scott himself, Gladiator 2 is the best thing he has ever made

HQ

Those were the days... back in 2000 a movie called Gladiator was released starring Russell Crowe and directed by Ridley Scott. It took a long time for a sequel to become real, but Gladiator 2 will happen in November 2024. This new movie has actors like Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn. The directing is once again done by Ridley Scott himself.

And it seems that Scott really thinks that we are getting something special. He says that Gladiator 2 is the best thing he has ever made... or at least one of the best things. Those are bold words coming from someone known from movies like Alien (1979) and Blade Runner (1982).

Ridley Scott promises "full-bore, brutal action", and a large scale spectacle like a water-filled Roman Colosseum.

I can't wait to be entertained, once again.

"It's the best thing I've ever made, or at least one of the best things. I've made a few good 'uns"

