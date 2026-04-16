Absolut Batman's suit confirmed as playable in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

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As you've no doubt expected and probably already know, the upcoming Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be packed with a wide variety of Batman suits. Some of the ones already confirmed include Adam West's iconic Batman TV Show Suit, but we also have, of course, the classic The Batman (from Tim Burton's films), the popular The Dark Knight suit, the more spectacular Batman Ninja suit, and something that's sure to delight many gamers... the Batman: Arkham outfit.

Now another one has been confirmed in a new trailer. This one is significantly newer and perhaps not quite as well-known as the others, and it's the Absolute Batman suit. It's a comic book, created by Scott Snyder, that quickly became incredibly popular after its debut in 2024. Here, the dynamics of Gotham City are completely turned upside down, and Batman himself is a massive, rugged figure who isn't rolling in money (unlike the billionare Joker in this universe).

In a video, we now get to check out the Absolute Batman suit, featuring Scott Snyder himself as he watches his Lego creation in all its glory - fighting alongside Absolute Catwoman. Check it out below, and if you haven't read this comic yet, go grab a copy right away, you deserve it. You can thank us later.

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Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X on May 22, and will also come to the Switch 2 at a later date.