Aaron Pierre has started training for his role as John Stewart

The DCU doesn't feel all that far away now. Later this year, James Gunn kicks off his first live-action project in this new universe with Superman, and following that, in 2026 we'll see Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and the Lanterns series.

Aaron Pierre is set to play John Stewart in the project, and he appears extremely dedicated to the role. Speaking to Virgin Radio UK, Pierre revealed that he's already begun his physical training, and is committed to various forms of researching.

From reading comic books to watching animated shows, Pierre said that he's "very meticulous ... I really wanna leave no stone unturned."

Pierre won't be giving us our introduction to the Lanterns in James Gunn's DCU, as that will come from Guy Gardener, played by Nathan Fillion. However, considering that is a smaller role, we're expecting much more of a deep dive into the role Green Lanterns will play when Pierre takes centre-stage.