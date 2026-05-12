Aaron Paul is joining Fallout: Season 3

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As you know, it wasn't long ago that the acclaimed Fallout: Season 2 wrapped up, and we already know that work on Season 3 is in full swing. And apparently, the start of filming isn't too far off, as new cast members are now being hired.

Deadline reports that Emmy winner Aaron Paul has been confirmed for an as-yet-undisclosed role, meaning he can look forward to a reunion with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, with whom he previously worked on the TV series Westworld.

It is also reported that both Annabel O'Hagan and Dave Register will have larger roles in season three than they have had so far, which was almost expected given how their storylines developed down in the Vault.