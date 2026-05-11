A WWE event may have just told us when Gears of War: E-Day is releasing

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An upcoming WWE PLE (premium live event) may have just told us when we'll be getting Gears of War: E-Day. Xbox's long-awaited return to Gears of War is set to release this year, and yet we don't yet have a firm date on when it'll be coming out.

WWE's crossover show with fellow wrestling promotion AAA - Triplemania - is taking place as a two-day event on the 11th and 13th of September. It'll see wrestlers from both promotions duking it out in star-studded matches, but the main takeaway for us is the event's sponsor: Gears of War: E-Day.

Now, it's possible this doesn't confirm a release date some time in September, but it would be weird if over on commentary when they're promoting the sponsor, they just say: "It's action like no other! Fight off the locusts in Gears of War: E-Day, available... one day." Instead, you're likely to get such a massive sponsorship when the game is either out now for people watching to go buy, or is out in the coming weeks at least. This points us to Gears of War: E-Day getting a September release, then.

We're soon likely to know when the game is coming out, anyway, as Xbox is set to feature it in a long stream following its showcase at Summer Game Fest this year. If the game is still set to release in 2026 and doesn't get a release date by that point, then we'd be in trouble. But, with it already being tied in with this WWE event, we can imagine Xbox has a date in mind that they're keeping secret for now.