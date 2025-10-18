A "very different" take on the Joker is promised for Batman: Caped Crusader's second season

HQ

When Batman: Caped Crusader arrived in the summer of 2024, it offered a unique take on the Dark Knight by setting the proceedings in the 1940s and focussing the first season on The Penguin, a female version of the crime boss at that. Clearly, these tweaked takes will be continuing in the future when the second season of the animated series arrives.

We don't yet know when Batman: Caped Crusader will return to Prime Video but recently The Direct published a report after talking to showrunner James Tucker, where they learnt a tad more about how the Clown Prince of Crime will be featured in the series.

Tucker explains that the Joker will be a "very different" version of the character than Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson's variant, albeit one that comic readers will likely recognise and connect with more.

"I think it'll be a new take on the Joker for people who only know of... If Joker begins with Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson, this take on the Joker will be very different for them. But for people who've read comics for a long, long, long, long time, it won't be. I think some people will recognize it and go, 'Oh, I see what they're doing.' And other people will go, 'Wow, this is different.' But, I think it's all Joker."

Tucker signed off by noting that the show is undergoing "final touches" before ultimately looking to return "sometime in 2026."