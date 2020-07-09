Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

A sequel to Ready Player One gets a publishing date

A sequel to the sci-fi novel Ready Player One is coming in November of this year.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Ready Player One is a sci-fi themed novel written by Ernest Cline, and published in 2011. Many know the story because of the movie directed by Steven Spielberg. You can read our review of said movie here.

Now there is a sequel coming from Ernest Cline, and it is called Ready Player Two (very logical, we'd say). This is a direct sequel to the original book, and it doesn't take into account the changes done in the movie adaptation. Ready Player Two will be available in English on November 24. You can pre-order the book for example on Amazon, or from the publisher Ballantine Books.

Ready Player One is about a virtual world of OASIS, and it features a boatload of references to video games and popular culture in general.

A sequel to Ready Player One gets a publishing date


Loading next content