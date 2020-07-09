A sequel to Ready Player One gets a publishing date

You're watching Advertisements

Ready Player One is a sci-fi themed novel written by Ernest Cline, and published in 2011. Many know the story because of the movie directed by Steven Spielberg. You can read our review of said movie here.

Now there is a sequel coming from Ernest Cline, and it is called Ready Player Two (very logical, we'd say). This is a direct sequel to the original book, and it doesn't take into account the changes done in the movie adaptation. Ready Player Two will be available in English on November 24. You can pre-order the book for example on Amazon, or from the publisher Ballantine Books.

Ready Player One is about a virtual world of OASIS, and it features a boatload of references to video games and popular culture in general.