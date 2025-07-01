A second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is rumoured to be in development

Despite bringing back Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, the show of the same name ended up being a bit hit and miss among fans and critics. Still, many watched the Star Wars project, which is why it's not exactly a massive surprise that a second season of the show seems to be on the way.

According to notorious insider Daniel Richtman (thanks, ComicBookMovie.com), a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is now in development at Lucasfilm, meaning we should expect to see McGregor back as the famous Jedi Knight, and perhaps alongside Hayden Christensen once more as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, and maybe even Vivien Lyra Blair as the young Princess Leia Organa.

No further information about the show has been shared, so we probably shouldn't be holding our breath on it. That being said, if you enjoy lightsaber battles and have been eager to see what else Obi-Wan got up to in the decade or so between the first season and Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, this will at least aid somewhat in that.