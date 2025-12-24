A potential merger of ATP and WTA will not happen soon, and some insiders are skeptical

HQ

A potential merger between ATP and WTA, men's and women's tennis tours, could happen in 2026, but there's growing skepticism between insiders that a deal will be reached between the two associations, due to the disparity of revenue.

According to the 2024 results, ATP reported twice as much revenue as WTA, $293 million and a surplus of $52 million from the men's tour compared to $142.6 million and a shortfall of $4.9 million from the women's tour. This would make difficult to know how to divide the revenue between the two sides of the potential unique tennis association, with the added factor that the most popular events are usually mixed.

According to Front Office Sports, WTA and ATP said on a joint statement that they "have agreed to continue our conversations in the new year regarding a potential joint commercial venture". But sources asked by this outlet think that the deal might not go through, due not only to financial differences, but also structural differences between the two associations.

A merger between ATP and WTA would combine sponsorship and commercial deals, including the sale of broadcast rights, which would theoretically help bring more sponsors, better deals and grow an industry in perpetual tension between the players and the lawmarkers.