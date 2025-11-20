Australian Open and Tennis Player's Association close to a settlement of the lawsuit

HQ

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), the association representing elite tennis players, denounced earlier this year the two major (and only) tennis tours for men (ATP) and women (WTA) for their "monopolistic control" of the sport, saying they worked as a "cartel" using anti-competitive practices that "systemically abuse, silence, and exploit players to drive personal profits".

The association, cofounded by Novak Djokovic in 2019, later raised the lawsuit against the four "majors": the organising bodies behind Australian Open (Australian Tennis), Wimbledon (All England Club), US Open (US Tennis Association) and Roland Garros (French Tennis Federation). PTPA also added International Tennis Federation (ITF) and International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) in their lawsuits, but were later removed.

But it appears that the PTPA and TA (Tennis Australia) are reaching an agreement, that could strenghten the PTPA in their cases against the other Grand Slams, which could end up in trials. According to a letter filed to the United States Southern District Court in New York, the PTPA and TA are engaging in "substantive and productive bilateral settlement discussions", and they could reach a settlement.

The rest of the Grand Slam would remain as defendants, although the PTPA's main objective, as their executive director Ahmad Nassar said in March (via BBC Sport) is to don't go to trial and reach a settlement, forcing the competitions and governing bodies to make concessions, most likely better monetary prizes for the players.

With the Australian Open approaching fast (between January 12 and February 1 2026), it remains to be seen if they will be able to reach an agreement with the player's association in order to raise prize moneys in time for next year's competition.