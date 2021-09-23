English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Planet Zoo

A North American Animal Pack has been revealed for Planet Zoo

With the pack, players can add American beavers, arctic foxes, and cougars to their zoos.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

At this point, Planet Zoo has pretty much explored the entire world bringing us animal packs for regions such as Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The latest destination that the simulator is planning to take us to is North America, as a pack based on the region is planned to release October 4 and will cost £7.99/ €9.99.

The North America pack features eight new animals that have been long-requested by fans. Included here are arctic foxes, Californian sea lions, American beavers, black-tailed prairie dogs, American alligators, mooses, American bullfrogs, and cougars. Along with these animals, a brand-new timed scenario will be featured that tasks players with transforming a small zoo located within the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Five new animal enrichment items are also making their debut and these are the Beaver Pool, Pronghorn Piñata, Skittle Feeder, Melon Feeder, and Underwater Plant Feeder.

You can take a look at the reveal trailer for the North American pack above.

Planet Zoo

Related texts

Planet ZooScore

Planet Zoo
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Those looking for a modern take on zoo management should definitely give this a go."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy