A new TV spot has been released for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ahead of its debut in theatres on 10th May.

The short 30-second teaser shows the film's new villain Proximus Caesar sitting on a throne and wearing a terrifying mask in what appears to be a torture sequence.

Set nearly 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, the film's cast includes stars Kevin Durand, Freya Allan, and Owen Teague.

You can check out the new TV spot below: