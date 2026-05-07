A new Planet of the Apes movie is in the works, but it won't continue the plot of Kingdom

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A new Planet of the Apes movie is in development at 20th Century Fox, but it looks set to start a new chapter in the high-profile franchise. A new director is going to be called in for the film in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Matt Shakman, and a script is being penned by Josh Friedman.

Deadline reports that while most plot details are being kept under wraps, this will not be a continuation of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The 2024 film from Wes Ball did fairly well with critics and general audiences, pulling in $397 million at the global box office. However, it seems that we're wiping the slate clean for this new film. We'll still follow a planet where apes are the dominant species, but we'll have to see whether this is a new universe entirely, or just set somewhere else.

The film hasn't been officially confirmed yet, nor has it been revealed whether it'll follow the past movies or not, so we'll just have to wait and see for 20th Century Fox to speak about where our ape adventures take us next.