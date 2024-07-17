A new Orcs Must Die game will be launching in early 2025

Robot Entertainment will be expanding its Orcs Must Die series with a brand-new instalment that will make its debut on PC and Xbox Series consoles in early 2025. It's known as Orcs Must Die: Deathtrap and will be a third-person action game where players will fight either solo or with up to four friends, while using roguelite progression to enhance their skills and improve their abilities in the effort of slaying more and more orcs.

The game will offer adaptive difficulties that are based on the number of players, and there will be six playable characters on offer, each of whom have their own playstyles, personalities, traps, and abilities.

We're told that the wave-based action will be enhanced and made more challenging through buffs and debuffs, and that there will be weather and time of day factors that will affect the action too. At the end of each wave, there will be an option to return to a castle hub to improve heroes, weapons, and traps, all before facing an Orc General boss at the end of combat encounter.

"With Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, we embraced the challenge of innovating within a thirteen-year-old franchise by listening closely to our fans and their requests", said co-founder and CEO of Robot Entertainment Patrick Hudson. "We've stayed true to the classic chaotic action and light-hearted tone, while introducing four-player co-op, new and versatile heroes with deeply unique abilities, expanded level variety, and new rogue-lite progression choices. This game is all about delivering the most exhilarating orc-slaying experience yet."

Orcs Must Die: Deathtrap will be coming to PC and Xbox Series consoles (there is no mention of PS5 or Switch) sometime in early 2025, and with the announcement in mind, every other game and DLC in the series is now discounted on Steam until July 31.