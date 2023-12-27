Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Godzilla Minus One

A new Godzilla movie won't be coming for a while

Don't expect a rushed sequel following the success of Godzilla Minus One.

HQ

Godzilla Minus One has been a huge hit for Toho, both in and outside of Japan. The movie has put a lot of fresh eyes on the biggest, baddest lizard around, and with that, there comes the question of what's next for Godzilla.

According to Toho executive Minami Ichikawa, the answer is not a lot. At least for now. Speaking with GQ Japan, Ichikawa said the following: "Movies are the power of works. I want to have a good idea, a good script, a good director, and a good cast, and work on it carefully. Because Godzilla is a character that is worth it."

Godzilla's 70th anniversary is coming up next year, and so some fans were hoping we'd see something put to film, but it's likely that there are going to be some other celebrations for the monster instead.

Godzilla Minus One

