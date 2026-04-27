A new browser app makes you stop scrolling... with a giant cat that can not be removed

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A new browser extension has been designed to force users off social media, if they scroll for too long. According to Dexerto, when the time comes, a giant cat comes onto the screen.

Cat Gatekeeper is a Chrome extension from "ZOKUZOKU", and it works like a digital break timer for social media. The app places a large orange cat overlay across the browser window, and because of this, it is impossible to keep using the site until the timer ends.

Users can set their own usage limit (defaulting to 60 minutes) and a break time (defaulting to 5 minutes). Once the limit is reached, the cat appears on screen, and the user must wait until the countdown ends before the session resets. It must be said, that this extension only counts time while supported social media tab is active. If the user switches to another tab or app, the timer pauses.

List of supported social media are currently X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. But for some reason, the developer has shared screenshots showing options for Facebook, Reddit, Threads, and Bluesky as well.