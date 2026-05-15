A "multi-million dollar CEO" isn't going to solve gaming's issues, says Abylight marketing lead

HQ

Video games are in a bit of a rough patch right now. Not in terms of releases, mind you, but in terms of the industry being seen as a sustainable, rewarding one to work in. Layoffs and new tech threaten people's livelihoods, and yet when we look for solutions to gaming's problems, we won't find them at the very top of the money pile. At least, that's according to Abylight Studios' marketing lead David Martínez.

We spoke with Martínez at Madeira Games Summit, where we asked about the issues the industry is facing right now, and how they can be fixed. "The thing is I don't think a multi-million company CEO is going to solve these problems because those people are not worried about them. We, middle size companies, are responsible to find these answers," he said.

"I would love to find the stability and the possibility of anyone to join the industry without worrying about where is he going to be in five years. Because we are still, you know, readapting to the new market. I think that's something we had in the music industry and in the cinema industry a couple of years ago," Martínez continued.

Of course, those two scarry letters "A" and "I" appeared during our conversation with Martínez, but he seemed less concerned about the concept of the tech in general, and just making sure it's used in an "ethical" way. If you want to hear more about that, check out the full interview below: