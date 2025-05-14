A Minecraft Movie's digital debut is here

HQ

A Minecraft Movie has run out of steam in cinemas. The live-action adaptation of Mojang's blocky world proved to be quite effective among viewers as the film has recently surpassed $900 million at the box office, but crossing the $1 billion marker does now seem very unlikely. This is especially so because of the fact that the film is now making its digital and on-demand debut.

Despite only opening in theatres around six weeks ago, some regions can already watch A Minecraft Movie at home through on-demand services. For those in the UK however, you will have to wait a tad longer, as the digital debut is set for Monday, May 19, where then fans will be able to purchase or rent the film at a premium price tag.

If you weren't part of the masses that saw the film in cinemas (and embraced the ridiculous Chicken Jockey trend), you can read our review of the movie here to see if it should be on your watchlist.