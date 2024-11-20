A Minecraft Movie looks surprisingly good in new trailer

HQ

Movie adaptations of video games have probably never been hotter than they are right now, and unlike in the past, more love and authenticity is being put into the productions, which are often very successful.

On April 4 next year, the star-studded A Minecraft Movie will premiere with Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge in the cast - directed by Jared Hess, the mad genius behind Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre.

Now we have a new trailer from the movie that gives us a much better look at the seemingly very odd adventure, and as usual you can find it below.