A Minecraft Movie aims to have the biggest box office opening of 2025

HQ

It is clear that there are times when film critics and box office receipts point in opposite directions. There are films that are considered masterpieces that become a financial hole for production companies that will take months or years to plug, and others that are utter nonsense and instead resonate with audiences and make money. A Minecraft Movie points in that direction.

Apparently, the adaptation of one of the most famous (and profitable) video games in history is set to have the best opening weekend of all of 2025. Initial projections after the 'Premiere' screenings hovered around $60 million, and now it looks like the film will manage to top $135 million in its first weekend, according to Deadline's data. On Rotten Tomatoes it has already been hailed as a hit with audiences, with a score that, at the time of writing, stands at 86%, while critics only reached 48%.

But these figures are estimates based on advance ticket sales, so if it manages to exceed the forecast even further and break the $146 million barrier set by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it would be the highest-grossing film adaptation of a video game in history.

We will report again on Monday with more precise figures, but there is no doubt that Warner Bros. has once again found the formula for success after Barbie.

Have you seen, or are you planning to see, A Minecraft Movie?