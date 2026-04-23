A lustful and violent entity hunts two teenage boys in Neon's Leviticus

We've been treated to a whole slew of horror trailers as of recently, laying out a theatrical slate for the coming months where there seems to be something for everyone. Neon is now joining in on the fun once again too, as the smaller production company has shared a first glimpse at Leviticus.

This is a horror movie that follows two teenage boys as they attempt to escape a malevolent entity masquerading in the form of the person they desire the most, which just so happens to be each other...

Set to premiere in cinemas as soon as June 19, you can see the first trailer for Leviticus below, for a taste of the LGBTQ horror thrills.