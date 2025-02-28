A Gorn sequel has been announced, coming to VR platforms in 2025

Virtual reality has never really taken off in the way that many assumed the technology would when it first began to make waves. That isn't to say that there aren't great VR games out there however, as Batman: Arkham Shadow, the timeless Beatsaber, Superhot VR, Half-Life: Alyx, Moss, Pistol Whip, and countless others make up its ranks. Another example is the hilarious Gorn, an action game that combines gladiators with slapstick humour, and if you enjoyed the original we have some good news to share, a sequel has just been announced.

Known as Gorn 2, this game is coming to Meta Quest, SteamVR, and PS VR2 systems later this year, and while it is being developed by a different studio, namely Cortopia Studios, original creator Free Lives has been working alongside this team to ensure everything feels right.

As for how Gorn 2 will build on its predecessor, we're told that it will present even more weapons (35 in total), offer five boss champions to take down, provide more arenas, enemies, traps, power-ups, all while still being hilarious and silly. It will even offer an Endless Mode and a Custom Mode for people who just want to slay and keep slaying and keep slaying until they can't slay any more (or more likely until their VR headset runs out of battery...).

With all of this planned, take a look at the Gorn 2 announcement trailer below.