A glimpse of the new underwater environments Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will introduce

It looks like Dragon Quest fans, even long-time fans who played the original adventures on the NES, have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake. During the Xbox Showcase at Tokyo Game Show 2025, producer Masaaki Hayasaka revealed a new area called Ocean Floor, which wasn't in the original game.

As well as exploring a beautiful underwater landscape with the party, we got to see some new sea monsters that we'll have to defeat to save the mermaids, the peaceful inhabitants of the sea.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will be released on October 30 for Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch consoles, and will also be available on Game Pass from day one.