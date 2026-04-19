A first look at the Hershey live-action biopic has been released

We're currently living in a timeline where anything can receive an origin story biopic movie. To this end, later this year, the previously confirmed Hershey film will be making its arrival in cinemas, with this being a flick that delves into the history of the American chocolate company and how Milton S. Hershey turned it into a global empire.

Set to premiere in cinemas around Thanksgiving, so somewhere around late November, this film will chronicle how Hershey went about perfecting his chocolate recipe and how he used it to fight back against established chocolate titans, including Cadbury's.

Coming from director Mark Waters and starring Finn Wittrock as Milton S. Hershey and Alexandra Daddario as Kitty Hershey, a first look trailer for this film has made its arrival, which you can see in full below.

Will you be watching Hershey this autumn?