Hersey chocolate movie on the way with Mean Girls director at the helm

Hollywood loves a project based on established IP. The next in the effort of capitalising on this is coming from the director of Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, as Mark Waters is looking to tell the story of Hershey and how master chocolatier and entrepreneur Milton Hersey came from humble beginnings to create one of the largest confectionary empires on the planet, all while also becoming an admirable philanthropist.

At the moment, there is no distributor attached to this film, but it does have its leading stars already cast, as Finn Wittrock is expected to play Hershey himself, while Alexandra Daddario will take on the duty of Kitty, Hershey's wife.

Variety notes that the film will begin filming as soon as from next month across the state of Pennsylvania, with plans to then debut in cinemas in 2026.

Are you interested in a biopic based on Hershey?